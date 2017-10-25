S.Korea stocks hold steady as Q3 earnings hopes cancel out profit-taking

* KOSPI trading in narrow-range * Q3 earnings from LG Display, Samsung C&T released on the day * Local institutions dumping stocks in large amount SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's benchmark share index hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors' bullish hopes for upcoming corporate earnings reports offset profit-taking by local institutions. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,492.35 points as of 0247 GMT after finishing at 2,490.49 points on the previous day. "Wall Street marked another strong gains, but at the same time there was some profit-taking from investors," said Seo Sang-young, a stock analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Seo said he expected the KOSPI to remain confined to a tight range while market players await earnings. Domestic institutions cut a net 113.4 billion won ($100.55 million) worth of KOSPI shares from their portfolios while foreign investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing 13.4 billion Korean won worth near mid-session. South Korean firms such as LG Display and Samsung C&T's report earnings later in the day. Shares of LG Display and Samsung C&T both rose 1 percent. The South Korean won also barely moved, standing at 1,127.9 against the U.S. dollar. It ended at 1,127.4 on Tuesday. Decliners outnumbered advancers 424 to 365. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.07 point to 108.02. 0247 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,128.0 1,127.4 Yen/won 9.9009/122 9.9195 *KTB futures 108.02 108.09 KOSPI 2,492.35 2,490.49 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)