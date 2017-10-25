FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks hold steady as Q3 earnings hopes cancel out profit-taking
October 25, 2017 / 3:14 AM / in a day

S.Korea stocks hold steady as Q3 earnings hopes cancel out profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * KOSPI trading in narrow-range
    * Q3 earnings from LG Display, Samsung C&T released on the
day
    * Local institutions dumping stocks in large amount

    SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's benchmark share
index hovered near record highs  on Wednesday as investors'
bullish hopes for upcoming corporate earnings reports offset
profit-taking by local institutions.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was up
0.1 percent at 2,492.35 points as of 0247 GMT after finishing at
2,490.49 points on the previous day.
    "Wall Street marked another strong gains, but at the same
time there was some profit-taking from investors," said Seo
Sang-young, a stock analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
    Seo said he expected the KOSPI to remain confined to a tight
range while market players await earnings.
    Domestic institutions cut a net 113.4 billion won ($100.55
million) worth of KOSPI shares from their portfolios while
foreign investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing 13.4
billion Korean won worth near mid-session. 
    South Korean firms such as LG Display             and
Samsung C&T's             report earnings later in the day.
    Shares of LG Display and Samsung C&T both rose 1 percent.
    The South Korean won            also barely moved, standing
at 1,127.9 against the U.S. dollar. It ended at 1,127.4 on
Tuesday. 
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 424 to 365.
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds         shed
0.07 point to 108.02. 
    
                       0247 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,128.0       1,127.4
 Yen/won             9.9009/122        9.9195
 *KTB futures            108.02        108.09
 KOSPI                 2,492.35      2,490.49
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning
Call report            

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
