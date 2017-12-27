FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks hover at 3-month low, won steady
December 27, 2017 / 1:49 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks hover at 3-month low, won steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         slipped to a 3-month
low on Wednesday. The Korean won held steady on the local
platform while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:28 GMT, the KOSPI was down 9.46 points or 0.39 percent
at 2,417.88, as a host of stocks traded ex-dividend.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,075.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.07 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,076.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,075.4 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 1,068
per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.20 percent, after U.S. stocks lost
ground in the previous session            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.08 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 19.8 percent so far this year, and
down by 4.07 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 69,981,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
870, the number of advancing shares was 320.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 21,938 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.84 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,074.5 per dollar on
December 27 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.05 points to 107.89.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from the previous close, while
the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.143 percent,
higher than the previous day's 2.13 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
