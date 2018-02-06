S.Korea stocks in biggest fall since Brexit vote on Wall St losses, won at 11-wk low

* KOSPI index falls more than 2.5 pct, foreigners sell * Korean won plunges to 11-week low versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were down SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was hammered and fell to six-week intraday low on Tuesday following big losses in U.S. stock markets overnight. The Korean won also tumbled to 11-week low and bond yields fell. ** At 01:29 GMT, the KOSPI was down 64.02 points or 2.57 percent at 2,427.73. It was the biggest intraday percentage drop since Brexit. ** The won was quoted at 1,094.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.58 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,088.5. The currency was set to fall for the fourth consecutive session. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,094.53 per U.S. dollar, down 0.04 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,084.45 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.79 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks weakened 4.91 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.0 percent so far this year, and down by 0.78 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.1, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 235,754,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 44. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 2,037 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 2.64 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,097.1 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 points to 107.61. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.259 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.29 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)