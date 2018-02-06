FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Market Movers
February 6, 2018 / 2:00 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks in biggest fall since Brexit vote on Wall St losses, won at 11-wk low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls more than 2.5 pct, foreigners sell
    * Korean won plunges to 11-week low versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were down

    SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         was hammered and fell
to six-week intraday low on Tuesday following big losses in U.S.
stock markets overnight. The Korean won also tumbled to 11-week
low and bond yields fell.
 
** At 01:29 GMT, the KOSPI was down 64.02 points or 2.57 percent
at 2,427.73. It was the biggest intraday percentage drop since
Brexit.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,094.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.58 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,088.5. The currency was set to fall for the
fourth consecutive session.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,094.53
per U.S. dollar, down 0.04 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,084.45 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 2.79 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 4.91 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 1.0 percent so far this year, and down
by 0.78 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.1, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 235,754,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 882, the number of advancing shares was 44.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 2,037 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 2.64 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,097.1 on February 6 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.14 points to 107.61.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.259 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.29 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.