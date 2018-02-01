FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 1:27 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks inch up after Wall Street gains, won edges down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index marks slight gains, foreigners sell
    * Korean won weaker versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were down

    SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Thursday. The
Korean won took a breather in the local platform and bond yields
fell.
    
** The country's exports soared 22.2 percent for January,
marking a 15th straight rising month, but had little impact on
the markets as it was largely expected.             
 
** At 01:02 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.33 points or 0.09 percent at
2,568.79.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,070.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.21 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,067.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,069.28
per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,059.65 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.04 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session higher            . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.84 percent.
 
** The KOSPI is up around 4.0 percent so far this year, and up
by 3.40 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 232,848,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 879, the number of advancing shares was 385.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 75,288 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.27 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 107.43.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.273 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.27 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
