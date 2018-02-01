S.Korea stocks inch up after Wall Street gains, won edges down

* KOSPI index marks slight gains, foreigners sell * Korean won weaker versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were down SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Thursday. The Korean won took a breather in the local platform and bond yields fell. ** The country's exports soared 22.2 percent for January, marking a 15th straight rising month, but had little impact on the markets as it was largely expected. ** At 01:02 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.33 points or 0.09 percent at 2,568.79. ** The won was quoted at 1,070.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.21 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,067.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069.28 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,059.65 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.04 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session higher . Japanese stocks rose 0.84 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 4.0 percent so far this year, and up by 3.40 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 232,848,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 879, the number of advancing shares was 385. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 75,288 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.27 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 107.43. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.273 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.27 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)