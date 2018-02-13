FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 1:30 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks inch up, won slightly firmer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy
    * Korean won edges up up versus dollar
    * South Korea bond yields rise

    SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Tuesday. The
Korean won pushed up slightly on the local platform and bond
yields rose.
 
** At 01:08 GMT, the KOSPI was up 6.93 points or 0.29 percent at
2,392.31.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,083.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.06 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,084.6. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,083.17
per dollar, down 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 
1,073.35 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.28 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with strong gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.69 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 3.3 percent so far this year, and
off 3.33 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 115,551,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 875, the number of advancing shares was 331.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 43,019 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 1.58 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 107.51.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.304 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.30 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
