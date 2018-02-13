S.Korea stocks inch up, won slightly firmer

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy * Korean won edges up up versus dollar * South Korea bond yields rise SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won pushed up slightly on the local platform and bond yields rose. ** At 01:08 GMT, the KOSPI was up 6.93 points or 0.29 percent at 2,392.31. ** The won was quoted at 1,083.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,084.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,083.17 per dollar, down 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,073.35 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.28 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with strong gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.69 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 3.3 percent so far this year, and off 3.33 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 115,551,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 875, the number of advancing shares was 331. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 43,019 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.58 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 107.51. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.304 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.30 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)