S.Korea stocks pull away from lows, but on track for losing week

* KOSPI edges up; foreign selling caps additional gains * Won rises as dollar weakens on U.S. political turmoil SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged away from the previous session's four-week lows in early trade on Friday as the recently battered construction sector rose, though gains were seen limited as foreign investors continued to sell tech shares. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,392.20 points as of 0215 GMT, after it skidded 1.7 percent on Thursday. It was still on track for its second straight losing week, down 0.3 percent. "Foreign investors are continuing to sell in South Korea's IT sector following U.S. tech shares' slump overnight," said Seo Sang-young, a stock analyst at Kiwoon Securities in a note. Offshore investors sold a net 20.3 billion won ($18.03 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Chipmaker SK Hynix lost 1.9 percent. The construction sector , a major contributor to the KOSPI's big drop on Thursday, was up 1.5 percent. GS Construction gained 3.3 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction rose 2.3 percent. Other market heavyweights, such as Posco and Hyundai Motor , each rose more than 1 percent. Advancing issues slightly outnumbered declining ones 403 to 385. The South Korean won also rose after three losing sessions, as the dollar was pressured by the U.S political uncertainties regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The won edged up 0.3 percent against the dollar to 1,125.7 compared to the previous close of 1,128.8. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 109.34. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,125.7 1,128.8 Yen/won 10.2225/89 10.2485 *KTB futures 109.34 109.30 KOSPI 2,392.20 2,386.85 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite)