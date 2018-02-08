S.Korea stocks rebound after big losses, won tentative

* KOSPI index rises 1 pct, foreigners buy * Korean won muted versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were up SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rebounded on Thursday after posting successive losses in the past four days. The Korean won moved tentatively in the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 01:04 GMT, the KOSPI was up 22.10 points or 0.92 percent at 2,418.66. ** The won was quoted at 1,087.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.1 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,086.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,086.7 per U.S. dollar, up 0.23 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,076.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.11 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.94 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.9 percent so far this year, and down by 1.80 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 109,812,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 879, the number of advancing shares was 612. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 32,273 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.91 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 107.63. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.263 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.25 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)