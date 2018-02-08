FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 1:23 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks rebound after big losses, won tentative

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises 1 pct, foreigners buy
    * Korean won muted versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rebounded on Thursday
after posting successive losses in the past four days. The
Korean won moved tentatively in the local platform while bond
yields rose.
 
** At 01:04 GMT, the KOSPI was up 22.10 points or 0.92 percent
at 2,418.66.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,087.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.1 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,086.6. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,086.7 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.23 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,076.4 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.11 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.94 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 2.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 1.80 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 109,812,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 879, the number of advancing shares was 612.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 32,273 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 1.91 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.06 points to 107.63.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.263 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.25 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)
Reporting by Dahee Kim
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

