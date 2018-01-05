S.Korea stocks rebound, won firms slightly

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won edged up and bond yields rose. ** At 01:20 GMT, the KOSPI was up 13.16 points or 0.53 percent at 2,479.62. The benchmark index rebounded after slipping due to heavy profit-taking by local institutions on Thursday. ** The won was quoted at 1,062.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,062.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,061 per U.S. dollar, up 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,052.75 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.40 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.31 percent. ** The KOSPI is flat so far this year, and down by 2.42 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 95,377,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 875, the number of advancing shares was 470. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 1,032 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.55 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,060.35 per dollar on January 2 2018 and the low is 1,068.3 on January 4 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 107.89. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66, unchanged from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.148 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.14 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)