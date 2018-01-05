FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks rebound, won firms slightly
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
deals
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
world
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
January 5, 2018 / 1:33 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks rebound, won firms slightly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Friday. The
Korean won edged up and bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:20 GMT, the KOSPI was up 13.16 points or 0.53 percent
at 2,479.62. The benchmark index rebounded after slipping due to
heavy profit-taking by local institutions on Thursday.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,062.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.01 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,062.2. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,061 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,052.75 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.40 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.31 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is flat so far this year, and down by 2.42 percent
in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 95,377,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
875, the number of advancing shares was 470.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 1,032 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.55 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,060.35 per dollar on
January 2 2018 and the low is 1,068.3 on January 4 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 107.89.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66, unchanged from its previous close, while the
benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.148 percent,
higher than the previous day's 2.14 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.