February 12, 2018 / 1:22 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks rebound, won up sharply on exporters' dollar-selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index pare previous losses, foreigners sell
    * Korean won gains nearly 1 pct versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Monday, while
the won jumped against the dollar on the local platform and bond
yields also climbed.
 
** At 01:01 GMT, the KOSPI was up 12.72 points or 0.54 percent
at 2,376.49. The benchmark index has pared some of its losses of
near 8 percent of the past 7 sessions.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,082.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.85 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,092.1. The currency was supported by
exporters' dollar-selling ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday,
which starts on Thursday.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,082.8 per
dollar, up 0.17 percent from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 1,072.95 per
dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.37 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
weakened 2.32 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 4.2 percent so far this year, and
2.99 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 100,395,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 878, the number of advancing shares was 378.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 25,865 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 1.54 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         were unchanged at 107.55.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.29 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.28 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
