February 23, 2018 / 1:59 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks recover on foreign buying, won strengthens

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises over 1 pct, foreigners buy
    * Korean won rise versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields fall

    SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose sharply early on
Friday, while the won also gained on the local platform but bond
yields fell.
 
** At 01:31 GMT, the KOSPI was up 27.19 points, or 1.13 percent,
at 2,442.15. The index was buoyed by strong purchases from
domestic institutions as well as foreign investors. Market
heavyweight Samsung Electronics             rose nearly 2
percent. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,077.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.62 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,084.3. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.73 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.2 percent.
 
** The KOSPI is down around 2.2 percent so far this year, and
down by 3.82 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 104,434,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 877, the number of advancing shares was 461.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 68,251 million won ($63.4
million) worth of shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 1.03 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan.
14, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 107.62.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.294 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.30 percent.

($1 = 1,076.7000 won)

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
