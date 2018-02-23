S.Korea stocks recover on foreign buying, won strengthens

* KOSPI index rises over 1 pct, foreigners buy * Korean won rise versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields fall SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose sharply early on Friday, while the won also gained on the local platform but bond yields fell. ** At 01:31 GMT, the KOSPI was up 27.19 points, or 1.13 percent, at 2,442.15. The index was buoyed by strong purchases from domestic institutions as well as foreign investors. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose nearly 2 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,077.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.62 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,084.3. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.73 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.2 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.2 percent so far this year, and down by 3.82 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 104,434,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 877, the number of advancing shares was 461. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 68,251 million won ($63.4 million) worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.03 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan. 14, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 107.62. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.294 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.30 percent. ($1 = 1,076.7000 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)