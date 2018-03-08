S.Korea stocks rise on hopes of U.S. steel tariff exemptions

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy * Korean won weakens slightly against U.S. dollar * South Korean bond yields rise SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Thursday as concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to introduce import tariffs were tempered by the possibility that certain key partners could be excluded from the protectionist move. The Korean won inched lower, while bond yields rose. ** At 02:02 GMT, the KOSPI was up 12.26 points or 0.51 percent at 2,414.08. Shipbuilders drove gains, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co rising 3.5 percent and Samsung Engineering Co up 2 percent on better earnings outlook after a string of overseas orders. ** The won was quoted at 1,069.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.03 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,069.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069 per U.S. dollar, down 0.25 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,059.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.68 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.7 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.7 percent so far this year, and up by 4.70 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 167,117,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 458. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 33,096 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar has risen 0.25 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 107.68. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)