FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Market Movers
March 8, 2018 / 2:33 AM / in 2 days

S.Korea stocks rise on hopes of U.S. steel tariff exemptions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy 
    * Korean won weakens slightly against U.S. dollar
    * South Korean bond yields rise

    SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Thursday as
concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to introduce
import tariffs were tempered by the possibility that certain key
partners could be excluded from the protectionist move. The
Korean won inched lower, while bond yields rose.
 
** At 02:02 GMT, the KOSPI was up 12.26 points or 0.51 percent
at 2,414.08. Shipbuilders drove gains, with Hyundai Engineering
& Construction Co             rising 3.5 percent and Samsung
Engineering Co             up 2 percent on better earnings
outlook after a string of overseas orders. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,069.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.03 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,069.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,069 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.25 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 1,059.7
per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.68 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.7 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 2.7 percent so far this year, and up
by 4.70 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 167,117,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 880, the number of advancing shares was 458.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 33,096 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S. dollar has risen 0.25 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 107.68.
 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.