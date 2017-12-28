FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks rise, won edges up on last trading day of 2017
#Market Movers
December 28, 2017 / 1:50 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks rise, won edges up on last trading day of 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         strengthened on
Thursday. The Korean won also rose while bond yields fell.
Thursday is this year's last trading day for the nation's
financial markets. Market trading will resume on Jan. 2, an hour
later than usual time.
 
** At 0128 GMT, the KOSPI was up 19.89 points or 0.82 percent at
2,456.56. Domestic institutions' heavy purchases before the
year's close mainly drove the index up.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,072.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,074.1.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,072.1 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.21 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,064.3 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.42 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.05 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 20.2 percent so far this year, and
down by 3.56 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 67,460,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
875, the number of advancing shares was 497.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,976 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 11.13 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,072.1 per dollar on Dec.
28, 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on Jan. 3, 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 107.88.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate
remained at 1.66 percent, unchanged from the previous close,
while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.134
percent, lower than the previous day's 2.15 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
