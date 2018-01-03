FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks rise, won takes a breather
January 3, 2018 / 1:50 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks rise, won takes a breather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Wednesday.
The Korean won weakened in the local platform and bond yields
fell.
 
** At 01:29 GMT, the KOSPI was up 6.10 points or 0.25 percent at
2,485.75.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,064.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.3 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,061.2. The currency touched a more than 
three-year high on Tuesday.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,065.17
per U.S. dollar, down 0.28 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,057.5 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.32 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
their Tuesday session with mild gains            . 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 0.5 percent this year, and up by 2.18
percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 99,327,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
875, the number of advancing shares was 377.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 165,236 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.11 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,060.35 per dollar on
January 2 2018 and low is 1,067.5 on January 2 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 107.96.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while
the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.11 percent,
lower than the previous day's 2.12 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
