S.Korea stocks rise, won takes a breather

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won weakened in the local platform and bond yields fell. ** At 01:29 GMT, the KOSPI was up 6.10 points or 0.25 percent at 2,485.75. ** The won was quoted at 1,064.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.3 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,061.2. The currency touched a more than three-year high on Tuesday. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,065.17 per U.S. dollar, down 0.28 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,057.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.32 percent, after U.S. stocks ended their Tuesday session with mild gains . ** The KOSPI is up around 0.5 percent this year, and up by 2.18 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 99,327,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 875, the number of advancing shares was 377. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 165,236 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.11 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,060.35 per dollar on January 2 2018 and low is 1,067.5 on January 2 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 107.96. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.11 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.12 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)