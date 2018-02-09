S.Korea stocks skid to 5-month low on global rout, won slides

* KOSPI index falls more than 2.5 pct at opening, foreigners sell * Korean won reaches near 1,100 level versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were up SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index slid early Friday following fresh losses in Wall Street, which made investors turn away from riskier assets. The Korean won faltered, while bond yields rose. ** At 00:59 GMT, the KOSPI was down 46.32 points or 1.9 percent at 2,361.30. The benchmark index fell more than 2.5 percent at the opening, its lowest intraday level since early September. ** The won was quoted at 1,094.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.6 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,087.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,093.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.3 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,083.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.76 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 2.76 percent. ** The KOSPI is now down around 4 percent in 2018, and has lost nearly 8 percent in February alone. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 125,107,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 878, the number of advancing shares was 120. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 64,605 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 2.57 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 107.59. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.273 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.27 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)