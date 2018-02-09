FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 1:16 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks skid to 5-month low on global rout, won slides

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls more than 2.5 pct at opening, foreigners
sell
    * Korean won reaches near 1,100 level versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         slid early Friday
following fresh losses in Wall Street, which made investors turn
away from riskier assets. The Korean won faltered, while bond
yields rose.
 
** At 00:59 GMT, the KOSPI was down 46.32 points or 1.9 percent
at 2,361.30. The benchmark index fell more than 2.5 percent at
the opening, its lowest intraday level since early September.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,094.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.6 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,087.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,093.8 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.3 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,083.5 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.76 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 2.76 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is now down around 4 percent in 2018, and has lost
nearly 8 percent in February alone.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 125,107,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 878, the number of advancing shares was 120.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 64,605 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 2.57 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 107.59.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.273 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.27 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
