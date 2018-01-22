FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 1:26 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks slide, won weakens on US government shutdown

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls over 1 pct, foreigners sell
    * Korean won edges down versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Monday.
The Korean won lost ground on the local platform while bond
yields rose.
 
** At 01:04 GMT, the KOSPI was down 26.46 points or 1.05 percent
at 2,493.80, pressured by worries over the U.S. government
shutdown.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,068.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.22 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,065.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,068.4 per
dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 1,058.3
per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.27 percent, with U.S. stock futures
edging lower following the government shutdown.            .
Japanese stocks         weakened 0.35 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 2.1 percent so far this year, and 0.40
percent higher in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 104,158,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 878, the number of advancing shares was 324.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 29,465 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The dollar has risen 0.19 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14
 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.06 points to 107.7.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while
the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.196 percent,
higher than the previous day's 2.17 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam
