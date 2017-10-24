FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks slightly firmer on earnings expectations, investors wary
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
October 24, 2017 / 2:47 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks slightly firmer on earnings expectations, investors wary

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI moving around its record high
    * Expectations on Q3 earnings high, but offset by foreign
selling -analyst
    * Won slightly up on USD weakness

    SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares continued to
hover around previous record highs on Tuesday, bolstered by firm
corporate earnings expectations though sentiment remained
subdued following a weak Wall Street finish as U.S. tech firms
sold off.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was up
0.1 percent at 2,491.93 points as of 0141 GMT, after wobbling in
and out of negative territory earlier in the session.
    "A large sell-off in tech sector on Wall Street overnight is
also affecting Seoul stock markets today," said Seo Sang-young,
a stock analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
    Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers of KOSPI
shares near mid-session, offloading 33.3 billion Korean won
($29.51 million) worth.
    Seo added that there are still hopes about September quarter
earnings release this week from market heavyweight companies
like Posco, SK Hynix, and LG Display, which are expected to
allow further upside for the KOSPI.
    SK Hynix             and LG Display             fell 2.7
percent and nearly 1 percent, respectively, due to foreign
sell-off after rising on Monday.
    Advancers outnumbered decliners 419 to 347.
    The South Korean won        edged up, tracking the
greenback's weakness in the global markets.
    The won            stood at 1,128.9 to the dollar, up 0.1
percent from Monday's close of 1,130.2.
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds         shed
0.05 point to 108.13.
    
                       0141 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,128.9       1,130.2
 Yen/won             9.9523/647        9.9590
 *KTB futures            108.13        108.18
 KOSPI                 2,491.93      2,490.05
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning
Call report            
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.