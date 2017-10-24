S.Korea stocks slightly firmer on earnings expectations, investors wary

* KOSPI moving around its record high * Expectations on Q3 earnings high, but offset by foreign selling -analyst * Won slightly up on USD weakness SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares continued to hover around previous record highs on Tuesday, bolstered by firm corporate earnings expectations though sentiment remained subdued following a weak Wall Street finish as U.S. tech firms sold off. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,491.93 points as of 0141 GMT, after wobbling in and out of negative territory earlier in the session. "A large sell-off in tech sector on Wall Street overnight is also affecting Seoul stock markets today," said Seo Sang-young, a stock analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers of KOSPI shares near mid-session, offloading 33.3 billion Korean won ($29.51 million) worth. Seo added that there are still hopes about September quarter earnings release this week from market heavyweight companies like Posco, SK Hynix, and LG Display, which are expected to allow further upside for the KOSPI. SK Hynix and LG Display fell 2.7 percent and nearly 1 percent, respectively, due to foreign sell-off after rising on Monday. Advancers outnumbered decliners 419 to 347. The South Korean won edged up, tracking the greenback's weakness in the global markets. The won stood at 1,128.9 to the dollar, up 0.1 percent from Monday's close of 1,130.2. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.05 point to 108.13. 0141 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,128.9 1,130.2 Yen/won 9.9523/647 9.9590 *KTB futures 108.13 108.18 KOSPI 2,491.93 2,490.05 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)