S.Korea stocks slightly up, won pulls back

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index edged up on Wednesday. The Korean won weakened on the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 01:04 GMT, the KOSPI was up 1.63 points or 0.06 percent at 2,511.86. ** The won was quoted at 1,070.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.3 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,067.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069.77 per dollar, up 0.09 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,061.15 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.14 percent, appearing to shrug off upbeat U.S. stocks, which extended their New Year rally to record levels into a sixth day on expectations of solid corporate profit growth . Japanese stocks weakened 0.27 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.7 percent so far this year, and up by 1.06 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 131,127,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 872, the number of advancing shares was 477. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 5,423 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.33 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on January 8 and low is 1,072.95 on January 9. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.1 points to 107.74. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.181 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.15 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)