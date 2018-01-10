FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks slightly up, won pulls back
#Market Movers
January 10, 2018 / 1:16 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks slightly up, won pulls back

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         edged up on
Wednesday. The Korean won weakened on the local platform while
bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:04 GMT, the KOSPI was up 1.63 points or 0.06 percent at
2,511.86.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,070.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.3 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,067.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,069.77
per dollar, up 0.09 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched
1,061.15 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.14 percent, appearing to shrug off
upbeat U.S. stocks, which extended their New Year rally to
record levels into a sixth day on expectations of solid
corporate profit growth            . Japanese stocks        
weakened 0.27 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 1.7 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.06 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 131,127,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 872, the number of advancing shares was 477.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 5,423 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.33 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on January
8 and low is 1,072.95 on January 9.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.1 points to 107.74.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.181 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.15 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
