S.Korea stocks slightly up, won tentative

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won moved tentatively in the local platform while bond yields fell. ** At 01:22 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.16 points or 0.13 percent at 2,481.69. ** The won was quoted at 1,085.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,084.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,085.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,077.25 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.01 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.05 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 22.3 percent so far this year, and down by 2.63 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 73,879,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 878, the number of advancing shares was 396. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 42,427 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.04 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.05. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was unmoved from its previous close of 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.087 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.10 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)