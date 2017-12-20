FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks slightly up, won tentative
December 20, 2017 / 1:38 AM / 6 days ago

S.Korea stocks slightly up, won tentative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Wednesday.
The Korean won moved tentatively in the local platform while
bond yields fell.
 
** At 01:22 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.16 points or 0.13 percent at
2,481.69.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,085.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.08 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,084.9.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,085.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,077.25 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.01 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         rose 0.05 percent.
 
** The KOSPI is up around 22.3 percent so far this year, and
down by 2.63 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 73,879,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
878, the number of advancing shares was 396.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 42,427 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.04 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 108.05.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
unmoved from its previous close of 1.66 percent, while the
benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.087 percent,
lower than the previous day's 2.10 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

