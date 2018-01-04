FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks slip, won weakens
January 4, 2018 / 1:22 AM / 2 days ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Thursday.
The Korean won edged down in local trade while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:13 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.35 points, or 0.34
percent, at 2,478.00.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,067.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.25 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,064.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,067.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.29 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,058.4 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.08 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session higher.            
 
** The KOSPI is up around 0.8 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.88 percent over the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 97,757,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
876, the number of advancing shares was 336.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 63,521 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.08 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,060.35 per dollar on
January 2 2018 and low is 1,067.6 on January 4 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 107.92.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.131 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.13 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

