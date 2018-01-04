S.Korea stocks slip, won weakens

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Thursday. The Korean won edged down in local trade while bond yields rose. ** At 01:13 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.35 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,478.00. ** The won was quoted at 1,067.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.25 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,064.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,067.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.29 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,058.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.08 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session higher. ** The KOSPI is up around 0.8 percent so far this year, and up by 1.88 percent over the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 97,757,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 876, the number of advancing shares was 336. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 63,521 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.08 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,060.35 per dollar on January 2 2018 and low is 1,067.6 on January 4 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 107.92. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.131 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.13 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)