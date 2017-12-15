FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 2:19 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks step up, won weaker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Friday. The
Korean won fell in the local platform while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:54 GMT, the KOSPI was up 9.70 points or 0.39 percent at
2,479.18.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,089.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.03 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,089.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,090.25
per U.S. dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,084.15 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.38 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.85 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 21.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 3.02 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 126,014,000 shares. Of 874 total traded issues, the
number of advancing shares was 388.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 80,004 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.62 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 108.32.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent compared with a previous close of 1.66
percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded
2.083 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.08 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Andrew Galbraith)

