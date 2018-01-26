S.Korea stocks subdued, won edges down

* KOSPI index unchanged, foreigners buy * Korean won fall versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were flat SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was little changed in subdued trading on Friday morning. The Korean won fell while bond yields were flat. ** At 02:29 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.01 point at 2,562.22. ** The won was quoted at 1,063.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.45 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,058.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,063.5 per dollar, up 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,053.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with small gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.17 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 3.8 percent so far this year, and up by 3.67 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 204,831,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 471. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 66,064 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.27 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to107.67. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)