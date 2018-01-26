FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 2:43 AM / 4 days ago

S.Korea stocks subdued, won edges down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * KOSPI index unchanged, foreigners buy
    * Korean won fall versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were flat

    SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         was little changed in
subdued trading on Friday morning. The Korean won fell while
bond yields were flat.
 
** At 02:29 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.01 point at 2,562.22.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,063.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.45 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,058.6. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,063.5 per
dollar, up 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 1,053.6 per
dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was flat, after U.S. stocks ended the previous
session with small gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.17 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 3.8 percent so far this year, and up
by 3.67 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 204,831,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 883, the number of advancing shares was 471.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 66,064 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.27 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 point to107.67.
 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
