S.Korea stocks supported by Samsung Elec rally, won edges up

* KOSPI index reverses earlier losses, foreigners sell * Korean won rose versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were down SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won rose inched up against the dollar while bond yields fell. ** At 0100 GMT, the KOSPI was up 6.52 points or 0.3 percent at 2,574.26. The index erased earlier losses as tech giant Samsung Electronics' shares rose nearly 6 percent after the company announced a 50:1 stock split. ** The won was quoted at 1,071.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,073.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,071.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.09 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,062.25 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.01 percent, after U.S. stocks fell . Japanese stocks weakened 0.12 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 4.1 percent so far this year, and up by 3.98 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 112,167,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 878, the number of advancing shares was 174. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 166,238 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.52 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 107.39. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.291 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.30 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)