January 31, 2018 / 1:10 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks supported by Samsung Elec rally, won edges up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index reverses earlier losses, foreigners sell
    * Korean won rose versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were down

    SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Wednesday.
The Korean won rose inched up against the dollar while bond
yields fell.
 
** At 0100 GMT, the KOSPI was up 6.52 points or 0.3 percent at
2,574.26. The index erased earlier losses as tech giant Samsung
Electronics'             shares rose nearly 6 percent after the
company announced a 50:1 stock split.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,071.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.18 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,073.6. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,071.8 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.09 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,062.25 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.01 percent, after U.S. stocks fell
           . Japanese stocks         weakened 0.12 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 4.1 percent so far this year, and up
by 3.98 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 112,167,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 878, the number of advancing shares was 174.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 166,238 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.52 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 107.39.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.291 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.30 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
