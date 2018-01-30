S.Korea stocks take a breather after 5-day rally, won edges down

* KOSPI index slips, foreigners sell * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were up SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday. The Korean won fell against the greenback in the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 01:39 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.98 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,590.59. ** Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell more than 2 percent following an overnight slump by U.S. tech stocks, weighing on overall KOSPI. ** The won was quoted at 1,070.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,065.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069.2 per U.S. dollar, up 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,058.8 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.53 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.83 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 5.3 percent so far this year, and up by 4.74 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 154,043,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 334. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 92,252 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.27 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 107.31. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.318 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.28 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)