January 30, 2018 / 1:54 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks take a breather after 5-day rally, won edges down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index slips, foreigners sell
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Tuesday.
The Korean won fell against the greenback in the local platform
while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:39 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.98 points, or 0.27
percent, at 2,590.59.
       
** Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics             fell more
than 2 percent following an overnight slump by U.S. tech stocks,
weighing on overall KOSPI.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,070.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.43 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,065.6. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,069.2 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,058.8 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.53 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.83 percent.
 
** The KOSPI is up around 5.3 percent so far this year, and up
by 4.74 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 154,043,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 882, the number of advancing shares was 334.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 92,252 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.27 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.08 points to 107.31.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.318 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.28 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
