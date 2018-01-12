FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks tentative, won benefits from euro strength
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
January 12, 2018 / 1:44 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks tentative, won benefits from euro strength

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index slightly weaker, foreigners sell
    * Korean won up versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         edged lower on
Friday. The Korean won advanced on the local platform and bond
yields rose.
 
** At 01:25 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.27 points or 0.05 percent
at 2,486.64.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,065.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.63 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,072. The currency rose as the euro was
lifted after the European Central Bank hinted it may soon start
winding back its massive stimulus, dragging on the greenback.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,065.03
per dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 1,056.6
per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.39 percent, after Wall Street's three
major stock indexes hit record highs            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.17 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 0.8 percent so far this year, and
higher by 0.79 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 167,510,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 881, the number of advancing shares was 356.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 76,391 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.09 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on January
8 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 point to 107.78.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.161 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.15 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editiong by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.