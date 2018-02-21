S.Korea stocks tentative, won weaker against dollar

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners sell * Korean won fell versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were down SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was flat on Wednesday, while the Korean won and bond yields fell. ** At 01:16 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.91 points or 0.08 percent at 2,413.21. ** The won was quoted at 1,074.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.1 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,073.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,074.8 per dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,063.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.06 percent, after U.S. stocks lost ground in the previous session. . Japanese stocks rose 0.23 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.1 percent so far this year, and 3.30 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 140,575,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 874, the number of advancing shares was 424. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 76,965 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.84 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 107.53. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.311 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.32 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)