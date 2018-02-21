FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018

S.Korea stocks tentative, won weaker against dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * KOSPI index flat, foreigners sell
    * Korean won fell versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were down

    SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         was flat on
Wednesday, while the Korean won and bond yields fell.
 
** At 01:16 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.91 points or 0.08 percent
at 2,413.21.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,074.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.1 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,073.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,074.8 per
 dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 1,063.6
per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.06 percent, after U.S. stocks lost
ground in the previous session.            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.23 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 2.1 percent so far this year, and
3.30 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 140,575,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 874, the number of advancing shares was 424.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 76,965 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.84 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 107.53.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.311 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.32 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

