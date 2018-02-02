S.Korea stocks tumble on foreign selling, Samsung Elec losses; won ticks down

* KOSPI index down nearly 1 pct, foreigners sell * Korean won weaker against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields higher SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index slipped on Friday. The Korean won edged down in the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 01:08 GMT, the KOSPI was down 23.25 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,545.29. The benchmark index tumbled on heavy foreign selling while a more than 3 percent slide in market heavyweight Samsung Electronics shares gave additional pressure. ** The won was quoted at 1,072.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,071.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,073 per U.S. dollar, down 0.29 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was traded at 1,062.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session mostly lower . Japanese stocks weakened 1.02 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 4.1 percent so far this year, and up 3.49 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 158,485,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 256. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 121,706 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.62 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 points to 107.41. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.291 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.25 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)