FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Market Movers
February 2, 2018 / 1:34 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks tumble on foreign selling, Samsung Elec losses; won ticks down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index down nearly 1 pct, foreigners sell
    * Korean won weaker against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields higher

    SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         slipped on Friday.
The Korean won edged down in the local platform while bond
yields rose.
 
** At 01:08 GMT, the KOSPI was down 23.25 points, or 0.91
percent, at 2,545.29. The benchmark index tumbled on heavy
foreign selling while a more than 3 percent slide in market
heavyweight Samsung Electronics             shares gave
additional pressure.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,072.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.08 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,071.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,073 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.29 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was traded at
1,062.5 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session mostly lower            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 1.02 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 4.1 percent so far this year, and up
3.49 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 158,485,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 880, the number of advancing shares was 256.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 121,706 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.62 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.11 points to 107.41.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.291 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.25 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.