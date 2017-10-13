S.Korea stocks up for 6th day despite Samsung profit-taking; won at 3-week high

* KOSPI sets record high * Samsung Elec CEO's resignation appears to be shrugged off * Too early for stocks to reflect Kwon's resignation -analyst * Won at 3-week high after currency swap extension with China SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Korean shares looked set to post their sixth straight day of gains on Friday as bets on strong third-quarter corporate earnings offset concerns over Samsung Electronics CEO's decision to step down. This surprise resignation of Kwon Oh-hyun, the No.1 memory chip maker's CEO and vice chairman, came hours after the company forecast record third-quarter profits on the back of soaring memory chip prices. Shares of Samsung Electronics were down 0.4 percent, taking a breather after soaring 6.9 percent over the past four sessions. At 0311 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,478.79 points, a fresh intraday record. "Seoul stock markets usually take a rest after Samsung Electronics earnings guidance release since it is a very big event. But the KOSPI is still on the rise meaning that investment sentiment is that strong," said Kim Sung-hwan, a stock analyst at Bookook Securities. Kim added that it was yet too early for Samsung Elec shares to reflect Kwon's resignation, as it will take some time to determine the impact. Offshore investors were set to snap a three-day buying spree, offloading a net 82 billion won ($72.62 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session. They bought a net 1.8 trillion won worth from Tuesday through Thursday. The South Korean won edged up to stand at more than a three-week high after Seoul said it has agreed with China to extend a currency swap deal to add to existing financial safety nets. The won was quoted at 1,129.6 to the dollar, up 0.3 percent from Thursday's close of 1,133.2. Shares of cosmetics-related companies all jumped as the extension of currency swap between South Korea and China was interpreted as a sign for improvement in the relationship between the two countries. Amorepacific rose 6.1 percent and Korea Kolmar gained 4.4 percent. South Korea's drugmaker Celltrion Inc as well as Celltrion Healthcare and Celltrion Pharm all hit record high on large offshore purchases. December futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 108.62. 0313 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,129.6 1,133.2 Yen/won 10.0722/94 10.0792 *KTB futures 108.62 108.62 KOSPI 2,478.79 2,474.76 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)