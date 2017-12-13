FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks up, won weaker; bitcoin shares slump as gov't measures loom
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
December 13, 2017 / 1:22 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks up, won weaker; bitcoin shares slump as gov't measures loom

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Wednesday.
The Korean won edged down on the local platform while bond
yields climbed.
 
** At 01:06 GMT, the KOSPI was up 8.12 points or 0.33 percent at
2,469.12. 
    
** Despite the broader market's gain, South Korea's
bitcoin-lined shares slumped on news a government emergency
meeting on cryptocurrency. Vidente Co Ltd             and
Omnitel Inc            , which hold stakes of South Korea's
biggest bitcoin exchange Bithumb, fell 7.5 percent and 3.9
percent, respectively. JCH Systems Inc            , bitcoin
mining-related company, dropped 4 percent.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,093.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.06 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,092.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,092.59
per U.S. dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,086 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.07 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.08 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 21.4 percent so far this year, and
down by 2.47 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 75,879,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
871, the number of advancing shares was 540.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 38,477 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.42 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         were unchanged at 108.28.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent compared with a previous close of 1.66
percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded
2.079 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.08 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.