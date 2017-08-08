S.Korea stocks wobble as institutional selling swamps foreign demand

* Labour dispute hits Hyundai, Kia * KOSPI's short-term direction hard to predict -analyst SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fluctuated early on Tuesday as some foreign buying only partially offset domestic institutions' heavy stock-dumping. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,388.78 points as of 0211 GMT. "Though the institutions are selling in large amounts today, the market's focus should be on foreign investor demand as they mainly dragged the KOSPI down last week," said Kim Ji-hyung, a stock analyst at Hanyang Securities. Offshore investors purchased a net 34.7 billion Korean won ($30.79 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session while local institutions unloaded a net 118.6 billion won worth. Decliners outnumbered advancers 552 to 238. Market heavyweight Hyundai Motor Co fell as much as 2.7 pct to its lowest intraday level since May 2 as its local labour union undertook a partial strike. Affiliated entities Kia Motors Corp , and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd declined as much as 3.6 pct and 2 pct, respectively. The South Korean won stood at 1,126.9 against the dollar, almost unchanged versus Monday's close of 1,127.1. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.02 point to 109.23. 0211 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,126.9 1,127.1 Yen/won 10.1863/84 10.1666 *KTB futures 109.23 109.21 KOSPI 2,388.78 2,398.75 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)