February 7, 2018 / 1:32 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks wobble, won marks sharp gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index wobble in and out of positive territory
    * Foreigners, local institutions sell
    * Korean won rise more than 1 pct versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         pared gains in early
trade on Wednesday, swinging in and out of positive territory.
The Korean won strengthened and bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:09 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.23 points or 0.01 percent
at 2,453.08. The benchmark index was weighed by selling from
foreign investors and domestic institutions.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,080.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 1.04 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,091.5. The currency rose as investors'
demand for riskier assets rose following gains in Wall Street.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,080.5 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,070.05 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.75 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 3.06 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 0.6 percent so far this year, and
down by 0.97 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 153,211,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 880, the number of advancing shares was 511.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 102,621 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 1.33 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan.
14, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb. 6, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 107.59.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.259 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.25 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
