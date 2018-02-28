FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 1:36 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks wobble, won slides on Fed rate hike worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index inches lower, foreigners buy
    * Korean won loses ground against U.S. dollar
    * South Korean bond yields rise

    SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         wobbled on Wednesday.
The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar, while bond
yields rose. The country's financial markets were hit by Federal
Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that revived concerns
of faster-than-expected U.S. rate rises. However, foreign and
individual investor stock purchases prevented bigger losses on
the stock index.
 
** At 01:06 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.35 points or 0.01 percent
at 2,455.79.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,080.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.81 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,071.3. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,079.9 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.01 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched
1,069.35 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.28 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.26 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 0.5 percent so far this year, and
down 1.61 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 108,205,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 875, the number of advancing shares was 290.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 17,093 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S. dollar has risen 1.31 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 107.72.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.274 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.26 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
