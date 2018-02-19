FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 1:22 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks, won at multi-week high as trading resumes after holiday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index opens up over 1 pct, foreigners buy
    * Korean won fell versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose to near two-week
high on Monday, while the won jumped to its highest in three
weeks and bond yields climbed.
 
** At 0102 GMT, the KOSPI was up 15.10 points or 0.62 percent at
2,436.93. The index was supported by gradually improving
sentiment after a recent rout in equity markets that was fueled
in part by worries of rising inflation. Seoul's financial
markets resumed trading after a two-day Lunar New Year holiday.

** Steel shares were weak as the United States said it plans to
impose tougher tariffs on steel products that are imported,
including those from South Korea.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,068.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.82 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,077.2. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,068.7 per
 dollar, down 0.23 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched
1,058.65 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.29 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 1.19 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 1.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 2.59 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 94,649,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
876, the number of advancing shares was 624.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 21,159 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.22 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.09 points to 107.55.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.303 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.27 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Reporting by Dahee Kim
Editing by Shri Navaratnam
