FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Market Movers
February 22, 2018 / 1:37 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks, won down as investors lose risk-appetite

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index weaker, foreigners sell
    * Korean won edges down versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and Korean won both
lost ground on Thursday as investors turned away from riskier
assets after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes
suggested faster-than-expected rate hikes. The bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:03 GMT, the KOSPI was down 9.51 points or 0.42 percent
at 2,420.42.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,082 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.54 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,076.2. It was the lowest intraday level in
more than a week. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,081.6 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.61 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,070.05 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.41 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 1.2 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 1.5 percent so far this year, and
down by 3.33 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 108,839,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 872, the number of advancing shares was 274.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 43,463 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 1.39 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 107.52.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.325 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.31 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.