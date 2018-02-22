S.Korea stocks, won down as investors lose risk-appetite

* KOSPI index weaker, foreigners sell * Korean won edges down versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were up SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and Korean won both lost ground on Thursday as investors turned away from riskier assets after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes suggested faster-than-expected rate hikes. The bond yields rose. ** At 01:03 GMT, the KOSPI was down 9.51 points or 0.42 percent at 2,420.42. ** The won was quoted at 1,082 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.54 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,076.2. It was the lowest intraday level in more than a week. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,081.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.61 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,070.05 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.41 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks weakened 1.2 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 1.5 percent so far this year, and down by 3.33 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 108,839,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 872, the number of advancing shares was 274. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 43,463 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.39 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 107.52. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.325 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.31 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)