S.Korea stocks, won edge up; BOK holds rates as expected

* KOSPI index up, foreigners buy * Korean won firms against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up * BOK keeps rates unchanged at 1.50 pct SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index edged higher on Tuesday. The Korean won and bond yields also rose. ** The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rates at 1.50 percent due to muted inflationary pressure and caution ahead of any further monetary tightening in the United States. ** At 0108 GMT, the KOSPI was up 10.69 points or 0.43 percent at 2,468.34. ** The won was quoted at 1,069.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.36 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,073.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069.51 per U.S. dollar, up 0.01 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,057.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.44 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.03 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 0.4 percent so far this year, and down 1.22 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 94,647,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 874, the number of advancing shares was 325. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 12,512 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar has risen 0.31 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 107.73. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.265 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.26 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)