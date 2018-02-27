FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 1:39 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks, won edge up; BOK holds rates as expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index up, foreigners buy
    * Korean won firms against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up
    * BOK keeps rates unchanged at 1.50 pct

    SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         edged higher on
Tuesday. The Korean won and bond yields also rose.
    
** The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rates at 1.50
percent due to muted inflationary pressure and caution ahead of
any further monetary tightening in the United States.
            
 
** At 0108 GMT, the KOSPI was up 10.69 points or 0.43 percent at
2,468.34.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,069.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.36 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,073.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,069.51
per U.S. dollar, up 0.01 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched
1,057.55 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.44 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 1.03 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 0.4 percent so far this year, and
down 1.22 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 94,647,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
874, the number of advancing shares was 325.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 12,512 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S. dollar has risen 0.31 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 107.73.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.265 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.26 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
