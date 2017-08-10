S.Korea stocks, won extend losses on North Korea jitters

* KOSPI drops nearly 1 pct, heavy foreign selling * N.Korea is not the only driver for today's sell -analyst * Won lingers at 4-week low SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares extended losses and sank to a seven-week low on Thursday as foreign investors continued to reduce their positions as tensions escalated between the United States and North Korea. The won fell 0.5 percent, also extending losses from the previous session. Sabre-rattling between the two sides continued on Thursday as North Korea outlined detailed plans for a missile strike near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam before the market opened. It dismissed a warning by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week that it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States as a "load of nonsense". The tough talk sent global markets skidding on Wednesday, with selling pressure abating somewhat overnight before resuming on Thursday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent at 2,339.97 points by 0337 GMT, the lowest since June 21, after skidding 1.1 percent on Wednesday. Some traders said foreign investors had already been looking for a reason to take profits after the benchmark index had climbed nearly 20 percent so far this year. Offshore investors sold a net 176.7 billion Korean won ($154.81 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. They unloaded nearly 260 billion won of shares on Wednesday. Domestic institutions, however, purchased a net 241 billion won worth of stocks. Decliners outnumbered far advancers 671 to 149. Market heavyweight SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics both fell nearly 1 percent. The South Korean won hovered at a four-week low. The won stood at 1,141.5 against the dollar, its lowest intraday trading level since July 12. It fell 0.9 percent on Wednesday. September futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.01 point to 109.01. 0304 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,141.5 1,135.2 Yen/won 10.3669/44 10.3388 *KTB futures 109.01 109.02 KOSPI 2,349.16 2,368.39 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)