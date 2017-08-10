FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks, won extend losses on North Korea jitters
August 10, 2017 / 3:47 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korea stocks, won extend losses on North Korea jitters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI drops nearly 1 pct, heavy foreign selling
    * N.Korea is not the only driver for today's sell -analyst
    * Won lingers at 4-week low

    SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares extended
losses and sank to a seven-week low on Thursday as foreign
investors continued to reduce their positions as tensions
escalated between the United States and North Korea.
    The won            fell 0.5 percent, also extending losses
from the previous session.
    Sabre-rattling between the two sides continued on Thursday
as North Korea outlined detailed plans for a missile strike near
the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam before the market
opened.            
    It dismissed a warning by U.S. President Donald Trump
earlier this week that it would face "fire and fury" if it
threatened the United States as a "load of nonsense".
    The tough talk sent global markets skidding on Wednesday,
with selling pressure abating somewhat overnight before resuming
on Thursday.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was
down 1.2 percent at 2,339.97 points by 0337 GMT, the lowest
since June 21, after skidding 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
    Some traders said foreign investors had already been looking
for a reason to take profits after the benchmark index had
climbed nearly 20 percent so far this year.
    Offshore investors sold a net 176.7 billion Korean won
($154.81 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. They
unloaded nearly 260 billion won of shares on Wednesday.
    Domestic institutions, however, purchased a net 241 billion
won worth of stocks. 
    Decliners outnumbered far advancers 671 to 149.
    Market heavyweight SK Hynix             and Samsung
Electronics             both fell nearly 1 percent.
    The South Korean won        hovered at a four-week low.
    The won            stood at 1,141.5 against the dollar, its
lowest intraday trading level since July 12. It fell 0.9 percent
on Wednesday.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds         lost
0.01 point to 109.01. 
    
                       0304 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,141.5       1,135.2
 Yen/won             10.3669/44       10.3388
 *KTB futures            109.01        109.02
 KOSPI                 2,349.16      2,368.39
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

