March 7, 2018 / 2:36 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks, won gain on easing N.Korea tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index up 0.5 pct, foreign investors sell 
Won 0.7 pct firmer versus U.S. dollar
South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Wednesday on
positive sentiment after signs of a thaw in relations with North
Korea, and the North's willingness to discuss denuclearization
with the United States. The Korean won gained, while bond yields
fell.             
 
** At 02:14 GMT, the KOSPI was up 13.14 points or 0.54 percent
at 2,424.55. Stocks with exposure to North Korea rallied, with
Shinwon Corp            , which used to operate factories in the
Kaesong industrial region near the Demilitarized Zone, surging
20 percent. 

** Samsung Electronics             jumped 3.8 percent, while LG
Electronics             gained 2.4 percent.  
 
** The won was quoted at 1,068.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.7 percent firmer than its
previous close of 1,076.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,068.7 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.54 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,058.55 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.11 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks         rose
0.11 percent.                 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 2.3 percent so far this year, and
has fallen 4.15 percent in the last 30 days.
 
** Its current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume on the KOSPI index         was 202,697,000
shares, and of the total traded issues of 883, the number of
advancing shares was 363.
 
** Foreigners net sold 163,155 million won worth of shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.22 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan.
14, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb. 6, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 107.7.
 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
