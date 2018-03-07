S.Korea stocks, won gain on easing N.Korea tensions

* KOSPI index up 0.5 pct, foreign investors sell Won 0.7 pct firmer versus U.S. dollar South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday on positive sentiment after signs of a thaw in relations with North Korea, and the North's willingness to discuss denuclearization with the United States. The Korean won gained, while bond yields fell. ** At 02:14 GMT, the KOSPI was up 13.14 points or 0.54 percent at 2,424.55. Stocks with exposure to North Korea rallied, with Shinwon Corp , which used to operate factories in the Kaesong industrial region near the Demilitarized Zone, surging 20 percent. ** Samsung Electronics jumped 3.8 percent, while LG Electronics gained 2.4 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,068.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.7 percent firmer than its previous close of 1,076.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,068.7 per U.S. dollar, down 0.54 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,058.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.11 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.11 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.3 percent so far this year, and has fallen 4.15 percent in the last 30 days. ** Its current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume on the KOSPI index was 202,697,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 363. ** Foreigners net sold 163,155 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.22 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan. 14, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb. 6, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 107.7. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)