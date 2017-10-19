FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks, won mark time as Asia awaits China GDP; BOK holds rates
October 19, 2017 / 1:34 AM / in 3 days

S.Korea stocks, won mark time as Asia awaits China GDP; BOK holds rates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * BOK holds rates steady as largely expected
    * KOSPI, won muted before China Q3 GDP
    * Advancers and decliners almost even in Seoul bourse

    SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares and the won kept to
narrow trading ranges early on Thursday as investors awaited
China's third-quarter GDP data later in the morning for clues on
the health of South Korea's biggest export market.
    The Bank of Korea kept interest rates on hold at current
record low of 1.25 percent, which barely affected the market as
the decision was largely expected. Traders are now awaiting a
news conference by the BOK governor.             
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was up
0.1 percent at 2,484.85 points as of 0115 GMT.
    The South Korean won            stood at 1,131.2 against the
dollar, down 0.1 percent compared to Wednesday's close of
1,129.9.
    China's economic growth (0200 GMT) is expected to ease
slightly to 6.8 percent in the third quarter due to a cooling
property sector and the government's battle against debt risks.
            
    "There are some hopes that China's GDP could beat market's
consensus of 6.8 percent and if it turns out so, the KOSPI would
further gain during the session," said Seo Sang-young, a stock
analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
    Foreign investors were set to be net buyers, adding 61.6
billion Korean won ($54.46 million) worth of KOSPI shares near
mid-session to their portfolios. 
    Seoul shares were mixed, with an almost even number of
declining issues and advancing ones.
    Tech firm LG Electronics             gained 4.1 percent
while Samsung Electronics             fell 1.5 percent. 
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds         gained
0.01 point to 108.54. 
    
                       0115 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,131.2       1,129.9
 Yen/won             10.0090/85       10.0210
 *KTB futures            108.54        108.53
 KOSPI                 2,484.85      2,482.91
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning
Call report            

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

