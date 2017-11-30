FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks, won pare losses after BOK's rate hike
November 30, 2017 / 1:41 AM / in a day

S.Korea stocks, won pare losses after BOK's rate hike

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:

** South Korea's central bank raised interest rates for the
first time in more than six years on Thursday - a vote of
confidence that the economy is growing well above trend and no
longer needs crisis-level monetary settings.             
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened, and the
Korean won edged down in the local platform while bond yields
rose.
 
** At 01:17 GMT, the KOSPI was down 9.09 points or 0.36 percent
at 2,503.81. The benchmark index dropped to a one-month low as
large tech shares like Samsung Electronics             and SK
Hynix             slid following big losses in U.S. peers, but
pared losses once the BOK's decision was known.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,082 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.48 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,076.8. The currency slumped as foreign
investors sold large volumes of local equities to take profits,
while North Korea's missile launch on Wednesday had investors
worried. Investors were cautiously waiting for the Bank of Korea
governor's news conference later in the session. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,081.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,077.05 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.41 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         rose 0.15 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 24.0 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.21 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 94,890,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
862, the number of advancing shares was 383.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 150,088 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.37 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 108.12.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.51 percent compared with a previous close of 1.5
percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded
2.118 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.11 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
