S.Korea stocks, won rise on foreign buying
January 15, 2018 / 2:49 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks, won rise on foreign buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - 
Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index          rose on January 15
2018. The Korean won gained and bond yields rose.
 
** At 02:37 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.50 points or 0.18 percent at
2,500.92.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,061.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           ,  0.29 percent firmer than  its
previous close at 1,064.8. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,062.3 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.31 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,053.65 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.45 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.23 percent.
 
** The KOSPI is up around 1.2 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.71 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 238,308,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 883, the number of advancing shares was 355.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 12,034 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.38 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14, 2018 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds          fell 0.08 points to 107.67.
 
 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

