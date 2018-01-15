S.Korea stocks, won rise on foreign buying

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on January 15 2018. The Korean won gained and bond yields rose. ** At 02:37 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.50 points or 0.18 percent at 2,500.92. ** The won was quoted at 1,061.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,064.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,062.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.31 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,053.65 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.45 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.23 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.2 percent so far this year, and up by 0.71 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 238,308,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 355. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 12,034 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.38 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14, 2018 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 107.67. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)