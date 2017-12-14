FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks, won rise to more than 1-week high
December 14, 2017 / 1:53 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks, won rise to more than 1-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Thursday. The
Korean won also strengthened on the local platform while bond
yields fell.
 
** At 01:31 GMT, the KOSPI was up 18.08 points or 0.73 percent
at 2,499.29. The index rose as the Federal Reserve's raised
rates as expected with no major surprises on the outlook for
policy.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,085.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.46 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,090.7. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,085.43
per U.S. dollar, down 0.17 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was
transacted at 1,078.35 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.55 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session down            . Japanese stocks        
weakened 0.12 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 22.4 percent so far this year, and
down by 2.97 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 90,700,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
872, the number of advancing shares was 405.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 16,119 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.02 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.07 points to 108.37.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from the previous close, while
the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.058 percent,
lower than the previous day's 2.08 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
