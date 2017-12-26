FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks, won slightly higher
December 26, 2017 / 1:32 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks, won slightly higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Tuesday. The
Korean won nudged up in the local platform and bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:08 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.66 points or 0.19 percent at
2,445.20. South Korean markets were closed on Monday for the
Christmas Day public holiday.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,078.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.14 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,079.7.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,077.55
per U.S. dollar, down 0.19 percent from the previous day, while
one-year non-deliverable forwards             fetched 1,069.15
won per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.06 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
Friday session lower            . Japanese stocks        
weakened 0.11 percent on Tuesday.
 
** The KOSPI is up around 20.4 percent so far this year, and
down by 4.03 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 58,786,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
874, the number of advancing shares was 467.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 35,980 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.67 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,074.76 per dollar on
December 25 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.05 points to 107.89.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
unchanged at 1.66 percent from its previous close, while the
benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.141 percent,
higher than the previous day's 2.13 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
