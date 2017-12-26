S.Korea stocks, won slightly higher

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won nudged up in the local platform and bond yields rose. ** At 01:08 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.66 points or 0.19 percent at 2,445.20. South Korean markets were closed on Monday for the Christmas Day public holiday. ** The won was quoted at 1,078.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,079.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,077.55 per U.S. dollar, down 0.19 percent from the previous day, while one-year non-deliverable forwards fetched 1,069.15 won per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.06 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the Friday session lower . Japanese stocks weakened 0.11 percent on Tuesday. ** The KOSPI is up around 20.4 percent so far this year, and down by 4.03 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 58,786,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 874, the number of advancing shares was 467. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 35,980 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.67 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,074.76 per dollar on December 25 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 107.89. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was unchanged at 1.66 percent from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.141 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.13 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)