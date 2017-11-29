FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks, won slightly weaker after N.Korean missile launch
November 29, 2017 / 2:04 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks, won slightly weaker after N.Korean missile launch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were slightly
weaker on Wednesday as a North Korean missile launch kept market
sentiment cautious with investors awaiting reaction from the
United States to Pyongyang's latest provocation.
    North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental
ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, with some
scientists cautioning that Washington, D.C. could now
theoretically be within range of Pyongyang's
weapons.            
    "Market players seem to be waiting for more information, but
South Korean financial markets would not show much volatility
unless there are successive missile launches like before," said
Kim Doo-un, a foreign exchange analyst at Hana Financial
Investment.

    Following is a round-up of South Korean financial markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on
Wednesday. The Korean won was steady in the local platform while
bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:36 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.03 points at 2,514.16.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,084.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.02 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,084.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,083.7 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,079.35 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.27 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.55 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 24.1 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.20 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 107,630,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 866, the number of advancing shares was 309.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 16,245 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.16 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,079.66 per dollar on
November 28 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.5 percent compared with a previous close of 1.5
percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded
2.126 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.12 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
