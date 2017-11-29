S.Korea stocks, won slightly weaker after N.Korean missile launch

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were slightly weaker on Wednesday as a North Korean missile launch kept market sentiment cautious with investors awaiting reaction from the United States to Pyongyang's latest provocation. North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, with some scientists cautioning that Washington, D.C. could now theoretically be within range of Pyongyang's weapons. "Market players seem to be waiting for more information, but South Korean financial markets would not show much volatility unless there are successive missile launches like before," said Kim Doo-un, a foreign exchange analyst at Hana Financial Investment. Following is a round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Wednesday. The Korean won was steady in the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 01:36 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.03 points at 2,514.16. ** The won was quoted at 1,084.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,084.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,083.7 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,079.35 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.27 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.55 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 24.1 percent so far this year, and up by 1.20 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 107,630,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 866, the number of advancing shares was 309. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 16,245 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.16 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,079.66 per dollar on November 28 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.5 percent compared with a previous close of 1.5 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.126 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.12 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)