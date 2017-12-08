FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks, won take a breather
December 8, 2017 / 1:32 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks, won take a breather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Friday.
The Korean won slightly fell while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:15 GMT, the KOSPI was down 2.85 points or 0.12 percent
at 2,459.13.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,094.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.13 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,093.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,094.1 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,089.35 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.06 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.89 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 21.5 percent so far this year, and
down by 0.75 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 149,034,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 868, the number of advancing shares was 265.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 51,328 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.3 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 108.22.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent compared with a previous close of 1.66
percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded
2.101 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.10 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

