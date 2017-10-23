FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks, won tentative on caution ahead of Fed meeting
#Market Movers
October 23, 2017 / 3:00 AM / in 2 days

S.Korea stocks, won tentative on caution ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI hit record high of 2,500.33 points; soon erases
gains
    * Fed caution offsets foreign demand -analyst
    * Market heavyweight firms' Q3 earnings coming out this week

    SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Korean shares wobbled early
on Monday, pulling back from a record high hit earlier in the
session as investor caution set in ahead of next week's Federal
Reserve meeting and weighed by nuclear power-related stocks.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was
down 0.1 percent at 2,486.05 points as of 0220 GMT. The index
reached as high as 2,500.33 points to its all-time intraday
high.
    "Foreign demand is still quite strong and the global economy
is definitely on a recovering trend, which is a very good
environment for KOSPI to gain further," said Kim Sung-hwan, a
stock analyst at Bookook Securities.
    "But some investors seem to be holding positions as the
Fed's next policy meeting nears." 
    Declining issues in Seoul bourse outnumbered advancing ones
by 459 to 330.
    Shares related to nuclear reactor construction fell,
reversing last week's gains, on South Korea's President Moon
Jae-in's comments on Sunday that he'd continue to phase out
nuclear-generated electricity. This was despite a public poll
last week that showed wide public support for the resumption of
nuclear construction.             
    Korea Electric Power Corporation             dropped 2.2
percent while KEPCO Engineering & Construction             and
KEPCO Plant Service             each lost 7.5 percent and 6.6
percent, respectively.
    Offshore investors were set to be net buyers of local
equities and purchased 86.8 billion won ($76.67 million) worth
as they wait for this week's third-quarter earnings release of
market heavyweight firms.
    LG Display's             July-September period earnings will
be released on Wednesday while SK Hynix            , LG
Electronics            , Posco             and Hyundai Motor
            release will be on Thursday.
    SK Hynix and LG Electronics gained 2.7 percent and 2.3
percent, respectively, on strong appetite among foreign
investors.
    The South Korean won            was also slightly weaker,
standing at 1,132.4 to the dollar, down 0.1 percent from
Friday's close of 1,131.0.
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds         gained
0.13 point to 108.10. 
    
                       0220 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,132.4       1,131.0
 Yen/won             9.9508/569        9.9493
 *KTB futures            108.10        107.97
 KOSPI                 2,486.05      2,489.54
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning
Call report            
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
