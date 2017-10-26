FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won at 8-week high as robust GDP raises rate hike prospects
October 26, 2017 / 2:51 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea won at 8-week high as robust GDP raises rate hike prospects

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * S.Korea's GDP up 1.4 pct, hiking possibilities for a rate
hike
    * Won trading at highest intraday level since Sept. 1
    * Currency trading to be calm watching BOE, Fed result
-analyst
    * KOSPI wobbles on profit-taking

    SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The South Korean won        edged
up to an eight-week high on raised expectations for an interest
rate hike in November following the release of data on Thursday
showing the economy grew at its fastest pace in seven years in
the third quarter.
    South Korea's economy grew 1.4 percent in the third quarter,
exceeding the 0.8 percent forecast in a Reuters survey, as
robust exports offset weakness in consumption, reinforcing the
case for higher interest rates.             
    The won            was quoted at 1,125.2 as of 0218 GMT
against the dollar, the strongest intraday level since Sept. 1.
It was up 0.2 percent versus Wednesday's close of 1,127.9.
    "The currency could have risen more, but will hold around
the current range as the possibility of rate hike coming sooner
sooner had already heightened following Bank of Korea's hawkish
stance at its October policy meeting," said Ha Keon-hyeong, a
foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
    Ha expected the currency market to stay while traders
awaited policy decisions from the European Central Bank and
Federal Reserve.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         stood
at 2,492.58 points, just slightly stronger than Wednesday, when
the index ended at 2,492.50 points having notched record highs
for a fourth consecutive session.
    SK Hynix             said its third quarter operating profit
leapt more than five-fold to a record high on rocketing demand
for memory chips, but the shares were down 0.6 percent as the
strong earnings performance was well anticipated.             
    Web portal operator Naver Corp's             shares jumped
as much as 5.1 pct to a near four-month high on robust September
quarter earnings, boosted by affiliate messaging app operator
Line's          fast growth in global markets.             
    Foreign investors were set to be small net buyers of KOSPI
shares near mid-session.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 429 to 354. 
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds         shed
0.03 point to 107.94. 
    
                       0218 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,125.2       1,127.9
 Yen/won             9.9128/198        9.9052
 *KTB futures            107.94        107.97
 KOSPI                 2,492.58      2,492.50
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning
Call report            

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
