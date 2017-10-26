S.Korea won at 8-week high as robust GDP raises rate hike prospects

* S.Korea's GDP up 1.4 pct, hiking possibilities for a rate hike * Won trading at highest intraday level since Sept. 1 * Currency trading to be calm watching BOE, Fed result -analyst * KOSPI wobbles on profit-taking SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged up to an eight-week high on raised expectations for an interest rate hike in November following the release of data on Thursday showing the economy grew at its fastest pace in seven years in the third quarter. South Korea's economy grew 1.4 percent in the third quarter, exceeding the 0.8 percent forecast in a Reuters survey, as robust exports offset weakness in consumption, reinforcing the case for higher interest rates. The won was quoted at 1,125.2 as of 0218 GMT against the dollar, the strongest intraday level since Sept. 1. It was up 0.2 percent versus Wednesday's close of 1,127.9. "The currency could have risen more, but will hold around the current range as the possibility of rate hike coming sooner sooner had already heightened following Bank of Korea's hawkish stance at its October policy meeting," said Ha Keon-hyeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. Ha expected the currency market to stay while traders awaited policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood at 2,492.58 points, just slightly stronger than Wednesday, when the index ended at 2,492.50 points having notched record highs for a fourth consecutive session. SK Hynix said its third quarter operating profit leapt more than five-fold to a record high on rocketing demand for memory chips, but the shares were down 0.6 percent as the strong earnings performance was well anticipated. Web portal operator Naver Corp's shares jumped as much as 5.1 pct to a near four-month high on robust September quarter earnings, boosted by affiliate messaging app operator Line's fast growth in global markets. Foreign investors were set to be small net buyers of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners outnumbered advancers 429 to 354. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.03 point to 107.94. 0218 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,125.2 1,127.9 Yen/won 9.9128/198 9.9052 *KTB futures 107.94 107.97 KOSPI 2,492.58 2,492.50 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)