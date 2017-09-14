S.Korea won down on cash outflow worries; stocks steady

* Both KOSPI's options, futures expire Thursday * Investors worry about sudden cash outflow -analyst * S&P analyst says S.Korea's economy healthy SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged down early on Thursday, the expiration day for Seoul stock options and futures, which could prompt a sudden outflow of money over the session, especially with additional pressure from the stronger dollar. The won was quoted at 1,131.7 against the dollar, down 0.3 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,128.5. "Since the options and futures both expire today, it is the biggest issue today for the traders," said Kim Doo-un, a foreign exchange analyst at Hana Financial Investment. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,360.89 points. Offshore investors were set to be sellers, trimming a net 67.7 billion Korean won ($59.83 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. LG Innotek , which supplies parts for Apple's smartphone, rose as much as 4.7 percent ahead of the new iPhone going on sale. Shares of SK Hynix was up over 1 percent, continued to gain after Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it had agreed to step up talks to sell its chip business to a group including Bain and the South Korean chipmaker. Decliners outnumbered advancers 495 to 290. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 109.39. Earlier in the session, credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said that it sees no major short-term issues that could lead to rating actions for South Korea, with a war on the Korean Peninsula unlikely despite geopolitical tensions. 0227 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,131.7 1,128.5 Yen/won 10.2371/80 10.2359 *KTB futures 109.39 109.38 KOSPI 2,360.89 2,360.18 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim)