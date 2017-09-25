S.Korea won rises as worries over North abate; stocks slip

* Won gains on lack of specific signs of attack from N.Korea * USD's strength capping further won gains -analyst * KOSPI slips on investor caution before long break By Dahee Kim SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The South Korean won strengthened early on Monday after fears over North Korea moderated with no new challenge from Pyongyang over the weekend, despite President Donald Trump's aggressive comments against the North. The won was quoted at 1,131.0 against the dollar as of 0329 GMT, up 0.5 percent versus Friday's close of 1,136.5 Trump warned at the weekend that the North's foreign minister and leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer", as Pyongyang staged a major anti-U.S. rally. But at the same time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Sunday that President Donald Trump wanted to avoid nuclear war with North Korea and "will do everything we can" to prevent it. "Worries over geopolitical risks showed signs of calming near the end of Friday's session and the calmer atmosphere spread even more today," said Ha Keon-hyeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. Ha added that the won could have gained more if the greenback had not rebounded in global markets. South Korean shares, meanwhile, slipped on in cautious trade ahead of a long break next week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 2,376.29 points. SK Hynix , the world's no.2 chipmaker, rose as much as 3.4 percent after an analyst report predicting the company's fourth-quarter earnings would beat market consensus was published. Another report said that the shares are currently undervalued, also driving up the share price. Market heavyweight Naver lost 1.6 percent. Offshore investors were small net sellers near mid-session, offloading 9 billion Korean won ($7.96 million) worth of KOSPI shares. Decliners outnumbered advancers 720 to 125. December futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.03 point to 108.98. 0329 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,131.0 1,136.5 Yen/won 10.0757/83 10.1068 *KTB futures 108.98 109.01 KOSPI 2,376.29 2,388.71 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)