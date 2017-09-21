S.Korea won, stocks slip after Fed's decision; tech shares rally

* Fed's decisions weigh on overall S.Korean markets * Fed's decisions to have little impact on rate decision here -S.Korea govt * Samsung Elec hit record high, SK Hynix gain as much as 3.3 pct SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slumped to an almost one-week low and Seoul shares were down slightly on Thursday morning, after the Federal Reserve's decision to trim its portfolio and a signal for a possible rate hike by year-end. The won was quoted at 1,132.6 against the dollar as of 0232 GMT, down 0.4 percent versus Wednesday's close of 1,128.3. "The Fed seemed to be putting more weight on normalization of U.S. rates while focusing on still low inflation," said Paik Seokhyun, a foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Bank. South Korea's government source said the Fed's decision to reduce its $4.2 trillion in holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities will have little impact on South Korea's policy rate decisions. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,408.54 points. Gains for market heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix contained broad market losses. Samsung shares rose as much as 1.4 percent, revisiting a intraday record-high at 2,648,000 won, spurred by expectations the tech giant's quarterly earnings will exceed the market's forecast. Chipmaker SK Hynix also gained as much as 3.3 percent after Japan's Toshiba Corp agreed on Wednesday to sell its prized semiconductor business to a group led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LP. Bain Capital has partnered with SK Hynix. Investors also took heart from robust exports data, with shipments jumping 31.1 percent for the first 20 days of the month. Foreign investors sold a net 50 billion won ($44.17 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners outnumbered advancers 591 to 215. September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.07 point to 108.93. 0232 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,132.6 1,128.3 Yen/won 10.0604/57 10.0748 *KTB futures 108.93 109.00 KOSPI 2,408.54 2,412.20 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)