S.Korea won, stocks subdued as N.Korea worries offset Wall St records

* President Trump says tougher steps needed on N.Korea * Lingering worries cap further monetary inflow -analyst * Markets waiting for China, U.S. econ data end of this week * EV-related shares shine in Seoul bourse SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and shares struggled for traction on Wednesday as lingering worries over tensions between the United States and North Korea offset the global "feel good" factor from another record day on Wall Street. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.N. sanctions on North Korea agreed this week were a small step and nothing compared to what would have to happen to deal with the country's nuclear program. The won was at 1,126.7 to the dollar by 0236 GMT, up 0.2 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,128.5. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.1 percent to 2,368.25 points. "Investors think that North Korea risks still could crop up at any time, which is capping additional monetary inflow into local financial markets and holding the won at around the 1,130 level," said Ha Keon-hyeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. While the won was largely listless now, it could get some direction from economic data from China and the United States later this week, he said. While declining issues outnumbered advancing ones in Seoul bourse, electric vehicle-related shares were strong as fast growth in EV demand was expected. South Korean EV parts company Hanon Systems rose over 6 pct to a one-year high. EV battery makers Samsung SDI gained as much as 4.3 pct while LG Chem jumped over 5 pct to its highest since late Feb of 2012, marking biggest daily pct gain in more than a year. Foreign investors were set to be net sellers of the KOSPI shares, offloading 20.1 billion Korean won ($17.84 million) worth near mid-session. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 109.34. 0236 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,126.7 1,128.5 Yen/won 10.2353/99 10.2341 *KTB futures 109.34 109.33 KOSPI 2,368.25 2,365.47 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)