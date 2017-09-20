S.Korea won, stocks tentative waiting for Fed; Trump's comments eyed

* Caution prevails ahead of Fed result; KOSPI, won in tight range * Trump calls N.Korean leader "rocket man" on "suicide mission" * Trump's comments "quite strong" and risks will linger -analyst SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and shares' trading were subdued early on Wednesday as the investors waited for the outcome from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, setting aside U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about North Korea overnight. Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would be forced to "totally destroy" North Korea unless Pyongyang backs down from its nuclear challenge, mocking North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man" on a "suicide mission". "Trump's comments were actually very strong and the won would have moved more if it were not for the overall cautious mood before the Fed's decision," said Kim Doo-un, a foreign exchange analyst at Hana Financial Investment. As of 0228 GMT, the won stood at 1,128.9 to the dollar, up 0.2 percent versus Tuesday's close of 1,131.3. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,413.56 points. Hana's Kim said additional risks stemming from Trump's comments could linger in the local markets and add volatility to the won if the Fed were to hint more openly at the timing of a rate hike or cutting its bond portfolio. Foreign investors were poised to be net sellers of the KOSPI shares as they continued to take profits ahead of Fed meeting results. They unloaded a net 117.8 billion Korean won ($104.37 million) worth of shares near mid-session. Shares in Hyundai Motor rose 1.4 percent while Korea Electric Power Corp lost 1.6 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 495 to 299. September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 109.94. 0228 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,128.9 1,131.3 Yen/won 10.1204/30 10.1262 *KTB futures 109.94 109.95 KOSPI 2,413.56 2,416.05 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)